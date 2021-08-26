Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Goes Official in India
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G got launched in India today (25th August 21) as a mid-tier 5G offering from the Korean tech giant.
Colours and Display
The phone is offered in Slate Black and Sky Blue colour and features a 6.5-inches (16.51 cm) HD+ TFT Infinity-V display.
Processor and Battery
It carries the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.
Storage
It has 8GB RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage which is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB).
Connectivity
Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS/ The Galaxy M32 5G also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.
Camera
Front Camera - 13-megapixel
Rear Camera - 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Software
The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy M32 5G runs Android 11 with OneUI 3.1 on top.
Price and Availability
The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 20,999.
It will go on sale via Amazon starting at 1 pm on September 2.