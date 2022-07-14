Shiv Nadar - Awards and Achievements of the HCL Founder
Happy Birthday Shiv Nadar
Shiv Nadar, the self-made billionaire, celebrates his 77th birthday. He was born on July 14, 1945, in Moolaipozhi, Tamil Nadu State. Here's a look at Shiv Nadar's awards and achievements.
1995
Mr Nadar was crowned Dataquest's IT Man of the Year.
2005
He was awarded the CNBC Business Excellence Award.
2007
He received an honorary doctorate from the University of Madras.
2008
He received the Padma Bhushan Award, the third highest civilian award in India, for his contribution to the IT sector.
2010
Mr Nadar was honoured with the Dataquest Lifetime Achievement Award.
2011
Mr Nadar was named as one of Forbes Asia Pacific's 48 Philanthropy Heroes.
2017
India Today magazine ranked him 16th among the 50 most powerful people in India.