Technology Budget 2022: 5G Auction, E-Passports, Digital Education, Rupee and More
Telecom Sector
- Spectrum auctions to be held in 2022 to enable 5G mobile services to roll out by 2023.
- Optical fibre cables will be laid out in all villages and to be completed by 2025.
E-Passports
E-Passports to be issued using embedded chips and futuristic technology.
Digital Rupee
- 75 digital banking units to be established in 75 districts of India by scheduled commercial banks
- Proposed to introduce Digital Rupee by RBI using blockchain technology, starting 2022-23
Digital e-bills
Policy for settlement of 75% of running bills in 10 days to be established in order to reduce delays in payment. Digital e-bills are also to be set up by ministries
Digital Education
- PM e-vidya initiative One class-One channel to be extended from 12 to 12,000 TV channels to provide supplementary education to students from classes 1 to 12.
- Digital universities will be set up on a networked hub-and-spoke model where personalised learning will be offered in multiple Indian languages.
Digital Health Ecosystem
An open platform for the National Digital Health Ecosystem will be rolled out that will consist of digital registries of health providers and health facilities, unique health identity and universal access to health facilities.
Gaming Sector
AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics) task force to be set up to build capacity and serve the global market; aimed to create employment for the youth.
Agriculture Sector
Kisaan Drones to be provided to farmers for digital assessment of lands.