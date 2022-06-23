Telegram Update: Check out the Top 5 Features of Telegram Premium
By subscribing to Telegram Premium, users unlock duplicate limits, 4GB file uploads, faster downloads, exclusive stickers and reactions, improved chat management, etc. Check out the top 5 features of Telegram Premium here.
Voice-to-Text
Voice messages can be converted to text for those times you don't want to listen, but want to see what it says. You can rate transcriptions to help improve them.
Unique Stickers
Dozens of stickers now have impressive full-screen animations, which Premium users can send in any chat to add extra emotion and expressive effects that are visible for all users. This premium sticker collection will be updated monthly by Telegram artists.
Unique Reactions
Premium users also unlock more ways to react to messages, with over 10 new emoji like (and the new favorites ).
No Ads
In some countries, Sponsored Messages are shown in large, public one-to-many channels. These minimalist, privacy-conscious advertisements help support Telegram's operating costs, but will no longer appear for subscribers of Telegram Premium.
Animated Profile Pictures
The profile videos of premium users will animate for everyone throughout the app – including in chats and the chat list. Let everyone see your new look, or flex your creativity with a unique looping animation.
Premium Badges
All premium users get a special badge that appears next to their name in the chat list, chat headers, and member lists in groups – showing that they help support Telegram and are part of the club that receives exclusive features first.
Telegram Non-premium Users
Non-premium users can also avail benefits of Premium features, like downloading the extra -Large Documents, viewing stickers submitted by premium users, and tapping to increase counters on premium reactions that have already been added to a message.