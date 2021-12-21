Tesla Model Pi: First Ever Satellite Phone for the Global Masses
Is it True?
* The internet is abuzz with the specifications related to Tesla Model Pi, but there is no official confirmation from the company itself.
It's Unique!
* The Pi phone from Tesla may come with solar panels and it could be charged with Solar power and also act as a remote control for Tesla cars. * Rumoured to work with Starlink and even on Mars; download speed might go as high as 200 Mbps.
What's Special?
* Tesla Pi cite that the smartphone will be able to connect its user’s brain to the computer and work effectively.
Cryptocurrency Mining
* Tesla smartphone will apparently mine Mars Coin cryptocurrency, and users can use their phones as a crypto wallet even on Mars.
About Look?
* The famous logo 'T' of Tesla is expected to appear in the middle blue strip. * Colour-changing body coating that would be affected by its environment in some way.
Camera Ability
* Shooting Milky Way will be a possibility with its rear quad camera and the sub-screen front camera.
Features and Specifications
* Storage: 2 TB * Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 or newer chip depending on its release. * Display: A Super AMOLED display with a 4K-level 6.5 inches screen.
What's it Expected Price?
* LifeWire reported that the expected Tesla smartphone price is between $800 and $1200.
Release Date
* Tesla has not confirmed any official release date for Model Pi, it is likely to launch in 2022.