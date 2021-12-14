Throwback 2021: Most Popular Tweets of 2021
Most Retweeted Tweet of 2021: PM Narendra Modi’s (@narendramodi) Tweet about his first Covid vaccine dose.
Most Liked Tweet in Entertainment: Actor Vijay’s (@actorvijay) Tweet sharing the first look of #Beast.
Most Liked Tweet of 2021: PM Narendra Modi’s (@narendramodi) Tweet congratulating #TeamIndia for their historic test win against Australia at the Gabba.
Most Liked Tweet of 2021: Virat Kohli’s (@imVkohli) Tweet announcing the birth of Vamika!
Most Retweeted Tweet in Business: Ratan Tata’s (@RNTata2000) Tweet celebrating Tata Son’s Air India win.
Most Retweeted Tweet in Sports: Virat Kohli’s (@imVkohli) appreciating M.S Dhoni’s (@msdhoni) match-winning play during the IPL.