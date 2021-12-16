TikTok, Facebook, Instagram: 10 Most Downloaded Apps of 2021 Worldwide
TikTok
It’s no surprise that TikTok is one of the most downloaded apps of 2021 on Android and iOS. TikTok ranked as the 7th most popular social media app.
Facebook
Facebook is the biggest social network worldwide. It is continuously in the top 10 Apps in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
Instagram
This photo and video sharing app is one of the favourite apps among the age group of 18-24. India has more than 1 billion users on Instagram.
WhatsApp
WhatsApp is the most popular global mobile messaging app of 2021. By adding features like sending audio messages, making payments and many more it has gained popularity.
Messenger
Like WhatsApp and Facebook, Facebook Messenger is constantly a favorite on the app store.
Telegram
Telegram was not on the list last year, but due to the WhatsApp policy rumours making rounds. Telegram emerged as one of the most downloaded apps of 2021.
Snapchat
Experts say Snapchat's growth in the Indian market is partly driven due to the TikTok ban. It is a famous and favourite app among kids for the special effects offered in its lens.
Zoom
Zoom was another revolutionary app booming due to the COVID-19 crisis. Last year Zoom's ranking climbed 219 spots to become the fourth most downloaded app globally.
CapCut
CapCut is a free all-in-one video editing app by Bytedance that helps you create incredible videos. It is easy to use, offers advanced filters and flawless beauty effects.
Spotify
It is the world's largest music streaming service provider, with over 381 million monthly active users, including 172 million paying subscribers, as of September 2021.