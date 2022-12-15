TikTok, Instagram, Facebook: 10 Most Downloaded Apps of 2022
TikTok
This App is best for creating and sharing short creative video clips. Play Store Rating (Google/Apple) - 4.5/4.9
Instagram
•Instagram is best for sharing ideas and thoughts across social media through photos and videos.
•Play Store Rating (Google/Apple) - 4.1/4.7
Facebook
•Facebook allows users to connect with friends, families, and people with similar interests.
•Play Store Rating (Google/Apple) - 3.2/2.2
WhatsApp
•This instant messaging app is an awesome messenger service you can use to stay connected with people.
•Play Store Rating (Google/Apple) - 4.3/4.7
Telegram
•This app is good for messaging and sending photos, videos, and other documents. •Play Store Rating (Google/Apple) - 4.5/4.3
Zoom
Zoom is a great app for video conferencing, chatting, and phone meetings.
Snapchat
Best app for making and sharing ads specific to the target demographic easily and quickly.
Facebook Messenger
Best for making voice or video calls to friends, family, and people you know.
CapCut
An app to capture the moment and edit videos for TikTok and Instagram Reels.
Spotify
Wonderful app that helps you listen to your favourite music from various artists all over the world.