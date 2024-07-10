Top 5 Affordable Phones Under Rs 15,000 (July 2024)
Looking for a new phone without breaking the bank? Check out these awesome options under Rs 15,000!
Tecno Spark 20 Pro:
The mobile phone offers a vibrant 6.78-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, ideal for multimedia enthusiasts.
Priced effectively below Rs 15,000 after a Rs 2,000 cashback offer, it features the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset, ensuring reliable performance for gaming and multitasking.
Motorola G64
It stands out with its robust 6,000 mAh battery and 33W fast charging support, catering to users who need extended battery life.
Starting at Rs 14,999, it sports a 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPC LCD display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 processor.
Samsung Galaxy F15 5G
It offers a compelling package starting at Rs 12,999, featuring a 6.5-inch Full HD+ sAMOLED display with up to 90Hz refresh rate.
Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor, it provides a balanced performance for everyday use and gaming, coupled with expandable storage up to 1TB via microSD.
Vivo T3x
The phone emphasises a high-quality display experience with its 6.72-inch Full HD+ LCD panel and 120Hz refresh rate, ideal for smooth visuals.
It runs on the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, ensuring snappy performance, and offers ample storage options with 128GB internal memory expandable up to 1TB.