Top 5 Upcoming Electric Bikes in India

1. Gogoro 2 Series: Expected to hit the streets in November 2024, the Gogoro 2 Series is not your average scooter. This electric marvel promises eco-friendly commuting with style. Priced at an estimated Rs. 1.50 lakh, it's the perfect blend of performance and sustainability.
2. Honda Activa Electric: Say goodbye to petrol stations and hello to smooth, silent rides with the Honda Activa Electric. Scheduled for a June 2024 release, this iconic scooter is going green. At an estimated price of Rs. 1.10 lakh, it's not just a ride; it's a statement of environmental consciousness.
3. Ola Adventure: Adventure awaits with the Ola Adventure electric bike! Set to launch in November 2024, this two-wheeled wonder is designed for thrill-seekers. With an estimated price tag of Rs. 3.00 lakh, it's your ticket to adrenaline-pumping journeys powered by electricity.
4. Hero Electric AE-8: Unveiling soon, the Hero Electric AE-8 is poised to revolutionise urban commuting. With a sleek design and eco-friendly credentials, this scooter is priced at an estimated Rs. 70,000, making sustainability accessible to all.
5. Suzuki Burgman Electric: Experience luxury on two wheels with the Suzuki Burgman Electric. Coming your way in April 2024, this electric scooter is a symbol of elegance and innovation. Priced at around Rs. 1.20 lakh, it's the epitome of style and sustainability.