HANS Tech
Top 7 Features of Android 12 code-named Snow Cone
Longer Battery Life
Google has reduced CPU time needed for core system services by upto 22%. This means your Android Phone will be more faster, responsive and will have save battery
New Privacy Dashboard
We all knew that Apple recently release App Tracking Transparency feature. Very similarly, Andriod 12 now has Privacy dashboard
Smart TV Remote App
Controlling your smart TV will be lot more easier now as Android 12 has added remote support.
Indicator to alert that app is using your microphone and camera
Android 12, there's a new indicator to the top right of the status bar to alert you that an app is accessing your microphone or camera.
Wifi Sharing made easy with Nearyby button
Now with Android 12, you can share Wi-Fi Connection with your phone by sharing a QR Code which you can find in "Nearby" button
Long press of power button activates Google Assistant
To activate Google Assistant in Pixel phones, you will have to just Long press the power button
Material You'
Android 12 will have a interface refresh with new Material You UI Design. It comes with new animations, tile designs and more.