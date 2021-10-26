Trillion Dollar Companies in the World
Apple
** Country – United States
** Sector – Technology
** Current Market Cap – $2.46T
** Average Annual Growth Rate – 47.23 %
Microsoft
** Country – United States
** Sector – Technology
** Current Market Cap – $2.31T
** Average Annual Growth Rate – 11.76 %
Saudi Aramco
** Country – Saudi Arabia
** Sector – Oil & Gas
** Current Market Cap – $2.00T
** Average Annual Growth Rate – 0.49%
Alphabet (Google)
** Country – United States
** Sector – Technology
** Current Market Cap – $1.84T
** Average Annual Growth Rate – 25.2 %
Amazon
** Country – United States
** Sector – Technology
** Current Market Cap – $1.68T
** Average Annual Growth Rate – 47.63 %
Tesla
** Country – United States
** Sector – Automotive
** Current Market Cap – $1.01T
** Average Annual Growth Rate – 123.87%
Saudi Aramco is the only non-American company to make the trillion-dollar club. Facebook is the 7th company historically to reach $1 trillion but dipped out recently.
Facebook
** Country – United States
** Sector – Technology
** Current Market Cap – $926B
** Average Annual Growth Rate – 40.24%