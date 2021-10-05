Upcoming Features in Windows 11
Launch Date
Microsoft has announced that Windows 11 will start rolling out on supported devices from October 5, 2021.
New Design
Windows 11 brings new design and sounds are modern, fresh and clean. It is a place to think, express and create naturally.
Start Menu
Microsoft has put the user’s content at the centre. Start leverages cloud and Microsoft 365 to show users recent files, even if you were using a different device.
Snap Layouts
Snap Layouts, Snap Groups and Desktops allow users to better organize apps and windows by grouping them together.
Microsoft Teams integrated to Taskbar
Chat from Microsoft Teams comes to the taskbar, offering a faster way to connect to people.
Widgets
Widgets, a new personalized feed powered by AI, offers a faster way to access the information users care about.
Accessibility Improvements
Windows 11 is the most inclusively designed version with new accessibility improvements that were designed for and by people with disabilities.
Supports touch, digital pen and voice input
The new OS is optimized for speed, efficiency and improved experiences when used via touch, digital pen or voice input.