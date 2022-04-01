Upcoming Mobiles in April 2022
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
• April 02, 2022
• RAM: 6 GB
• Processor: Samsung Exynos 1280
• Rear Camera: 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
• Front Camera: 8 MP
• Battery: 5000 mAh
• Display: 6.6 inches
• Expected Price: Rs. 17, 999
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
• April 05, 2022
• RAM: 8 GB
• Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
• Rear Camera: 108 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP
• Front Camera: 32 MP
• Battery: 5000 mAh
• Display: 6.7 inches
• Expected Price: Rs. 44, 990
Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
• April 05, 2022
• RAM: 6 GB
• Processor: Samsung Exynos 1280
• Rear Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
• Front Camera: 13 MP
• Battery: 5000 mAh
• Display: 6.4 inches
• Expected Price: Rs. 29, 990
OnePlus 10 Pro
• April 05, 2022
• RAM: 8 GB
• Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
• Rear Camera: 48 MP + 50 MP + 8 MP
• Front Camera: 32 MP
• Battery: 5000 mAh
• Display: 6.7 inches
• Expected Price: Rs. 66, 999
Realme C31
• April 06, 2022
• RAM: 3 GB
• Processor: Unisoc T612
• Rear Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP
• Front Camera: 5 MP
• Battery: 5000 mAh
• Display: 6.5 inches
• Expected Price: Rs. 8,990
Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022
• April 18, 2022
• RAM: 4 GB
• Processor: MediaTek Helio G88
• Rear Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
• Front Camera: 8 MP
• Battery: 5000 mAh
• Display: 6.5 inches
• Expected Price: Rs. 9, 990
Realme GT Neo 3 5G
• April 22, 2022
• RAM: 6 GB
• Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8100
• Rear Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
• Front Camera: 16 MP
• Battery: 5000 mAh
• Display: 6.7 inches
• Expected Price: Rs. 23, 990
Moto G22
• April 20, 2022
• RAM: 4 GB
• Processor: MediaTek Helio G37
• Rear Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
• Front Camera: 16 MP
• Battery: 5000 mAh
• Display: 6.5 inches
• Expected Price: Rs. 14, 190
Xiaomi Mi 12 Pro
• April 22, 2022
• RAM: 8 GB
• Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
• Rear Camera: 50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP
• Front Camera: 32 MP
• Battery: 4600 mAh
• Display: 6.73 inches
• Expected Price: Rs. 55, 190