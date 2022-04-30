Upcoming Mobiles in May 2022
Xiaomi Mi 12 Pro
• May 02, 2022
• RAM: 8 GB
• Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
• Rear Camera: 50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP
• Front Camera: 32 MP
• Battery: 4600 mAh
• Display: 6.73 inches
• Expected Price: Rs. 62, 999
Realme GT Neo 3 5G
• May 04, 2022
• RAM: 8 GB
• Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8100
• Rear Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
• Front Camera: 16 MP
• Battery: 5000 mAh
• Display: 6.7 inches
• Expected Price: Rs. 36, 999
OnePlus 10R
• May 04, 2022
• RAM: 8 GB
• Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max
• Rear Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
• Front Camera: 16 MP
• Battery: 5000 mAh
• Display: 6.7 inches
• Expected Price: Rs. 38, 999
Vivo Y33s 5G
• May 04, 2022
• RAM: 4 GB
• Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833
• Rear Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP
• Front Camera: 8 MP
• Battery: 5000 mAh
• Display: 6.58 inches
• Expected Price: Rs. 15, 499
Tecno Phantom X
• May 04, 2022
• RAM: 8 GB
• Processor: MediaTek Helio G95
• Rear Camera: 50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP
• Front Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP
• Battery: 4700 mAh
• Display: 6.7 inches
• Expected Price: Rs. 25, 999
iQOO Z6 Pro
• May 05, 2022
• RAM: 6 GB
• Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
• Rear Camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
• Front Camera: 16 MP
• Battery: 4700 mAh
• Display: 6.44 inches
• Expected Price: Rs. 23, 999
OPPO Find X5 Pro 5G
• May 12, 2022
• RAM: 8 GB
• Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
• Rear Camera: 50 MP + 50 MP + 13 MP
• Front Camera: 32 MP
• Battery: 5000 mAh
• Display: 6.7 inches
• Expected Price: Rs. 109, 890
Moto G22
• May 14, 2022
• RAM: 4 GB
• Processor: MediaTek Helio G37
• Rear Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2MP
• Front Camera: 16 MP
• Battery: 5000 mAh
• Display: 6.5 inches
• Expected Price: Rs. 10, 990
Samsung Galaxy A13
• May 27, 2022
• RAM: 4 GB
• Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 700
• Rear Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP + 2MP
• Front Camera: 5 MP
• Battery: 5000 mAh
• Display: 6.5 inches
• Expected Price: Rs. 18, 790