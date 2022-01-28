Upcoming Smartphones in February 2022
OPPO Reno7
* February 04, 2022
* RAM: 8 GB
* Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
* Rear Camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
* Front Camera: 32 MP
* Battery: 4500 mAh
* Display: 6.43 inches
* Expected Price: Rs. 28,790
Xiaomi 12X 5G
* February 04, 2022
* RAM: 8 GB
* Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
* Rear Camera: 50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP
* Front Camera: 32 MP
* Battery: 4500 mAh
* Display: 6.28 inches
* Expected Price: Rs. 37, 590
OPPO Reno7 Pro
* February 04, 2022
* RAM: 8 GB
* Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 1200
* Rear Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
* Front Camera: 32 MP
* Battery: 4500 mAh
* Display: 6.55 inches
* Expected Price: Rs. 43,190
Vivo V23e 5G
* February 06, 2022
* RAM: 8 GB
* Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 810 MT6833
* Rear Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
* Front Camera: 44 MP
* Battery: 44 mAh
* Display: 6.44 inches
* Expected Price: Rs. 29, 490
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S
* February 09, 2022
* RAM: 6 GB
* Processor: MediaTek Helio G96
* Rear Camera: 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
* Front Camera: 16 MP
* Battery: 5000 mAh
* Display: 6.43 inches
* Expected Price: Rs. 18, 690
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
* February 09, 2022
* RAM: 12 GB
* Processor: Samsung Exynos 2100
* Rear Camera: 108 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP
* Front Camera: 40 MP
* Battery: 5000 mAh
* Display: 6.8 inches
* Expected Price: Rs. 87, 999
One Plus 10
* February 14, 2022
* RAM: 8 GB
* Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
* Rear Camera: 64 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP
* Front Camera: 16 MP
* Battery: 4500 mAh
* Display: 6.55 inches
* Expected Price: Rs. 53,499
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
* February 22, 2022
* RAM: 6 GB
* Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
* Rear Camera: 108 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP
* Front Camera: 32 MP
* Battery: 5000 mAh
* Display: 6.7 inches
* Expected Price: Rs. 29, 990
OnePlus Nord 3 5G
* February 25, 2022
* RAM: 8 GB
* Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 1200
* Rear Camera: 50 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP
* Front Camera: 32 MP
* Battery: 4299 mAh
* Display: 6.43 inches
* Expected Price: Rs. 27, 999