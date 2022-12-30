Upcoming Smartphones in January 2023
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
• January 05, 2023
• RAM: 6 GB
• Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 1080 MT6877V
• Rear Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
• Front Camera: 16 MP
• Battery: 5000 mAh
• Display: 6.67 inches
• Expected Price: Rs. 25, 590
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G
• January 05, 2023
• RAM: 6 GB
• Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 1080 MT6877V
• Rear Camera: 200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
• Front Camera: 16 MP
• Battery: 5000 mAh
• Display: 6.67 inches
• Expected Price: Rs. 25, 590
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12
• January 05, 2023
• RAM: 4 GB
• Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
• Rear Camera: 48 MP + 2 MP
• Front Camera: 8 MP
• Battery: 5000 mAh
• Display: 6.67 inches
• Expected Price: Rs. 13, 690
Moto S30 Pro
• January 5, 2023
• RAM: 8 GB
• Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
• Rear Camera: 50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP
• Front Camera: 32 MP
• Battery: 4400 mAh
• Display: 6.55 inches
• Expected Price: Rs. 25, 990
Moto X40
• January 18, 2023
• RAM: 8 GB
• Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
• Rear Camera: 50 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP
• Front Camera: 60 MP
• Battery: 4600 mAh
• Display: 6.67 inches
• Expected Price: Rs. 40, 390
Realme 10
• January 21, 2023
• RAM: 4 GB
• Processor: MediaTek Helio G99
• Rear Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP
• Front Camera: 16 MP
• Battery: 5000 mAh
• Display: 6.4 inches
• Expected Price: Rs. 14, 590
iQOO Neo 7
• January 25, 2023
• RAM: 4 GB
• Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus
• Rear Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
• Front Camera: 16 MP
• Battery: 5000 mAh
• Display: 6.78 inches
• Expected Price: Rs. 30, 890
Vivo X90 Pro Plus
• January 31, 2023
• RAM: 12 GB
• Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
• Rear Camera: 50 MP + 48 MP + 50 MP + 64 MP
• Front Camera: 32 MP
• Battery: 4700 mAh
• Display: 6.78 inches
• Expected Price: Rs. 74, 390
Vivo Y73T
• January 26, 2023
• RAM: 8 GB
• Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833
• Rear Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP
• Front Camera: 8 MP
• Battery: 6000 mAh
• Display: 6.58 inches
• Expected Price: Rs. 15, 990