Upcoming Smartphones in May 2021

Xiaomi Poco F3

1st May 2021 RAM: 6 GB Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Rear Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Front Camera: 20 MP Battery: 4520 mAh Display: 6.67 inches Expected Price: Rs 30,190

Vivo iQOO 7

1st May 2021 RAM: 8 GB Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Rear Camera: 48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP Front Camera: 16 MP Battery: 4400 mAh Display: 6.62 inches Expected Price: Rs 33,990

OnePlus Nord N10

5th May 2021 RAM: 6 GB Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 Rear Camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Front Camera: 16 MP Battery: 4300 mAh Display: 6.49 inches Expected Price: Rs 28,790

Motorola Edge S

12th May 2021 RAM: 6 GB Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Rear Camera: 64 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP Front Camera: 16 MP + 8 MP Battery: 5000 mAh Display: 6.7 inches Expected Price: Rs 22,590

Xiaomi Redmi K40

20th May 2021 RAM: 6 GB Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Rear Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Front Camera: 20 MP Battery: 4520 mAh Display: 6.67 inches Expected Price: Rs 22,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 5G

21st May 2021 RAM: 6 GB Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 800 MT6873V Rear Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Front Camera: 13 MP Battery: 5000 mAh Display: 6.53 inches Expected Price: Rs 14,590

Xiaomi Mi 11

24th May 2021 RAM: 8 GB Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Rear Camera: 108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP Front Camera: 20 MP Battery: 4600 mAh Display: 6.81 inches Expected Price: Rs 65,790

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro

24th May 2021 RAM: 8 GB Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Rear Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP Front Camera: 20 MP Battery: 5000 mAh Display: 6.81 inches Expected Price: Rs 55,390

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G

26th May 2021 RAM: 6 GB Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Rear Camera: 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Front Camera: 16 MP Battery: 4820 mAh Display: 6.67 inches Expected Price: Rs 17,990