Upcoming Smartphones in May 2021
Xiaomi Poco F3
1st May 2021 RAM: 6 GB Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Rear Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Front Camera: 20 MP Battery: 4520 mAh Display: 6.67 inches Expected Price: Rs 30,190
Vivo iQOO 7
1st May 2021 RAM: 8 GB Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Rear Camera: 48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP Front Camera: 16 MP Battery: 4400 mAh Display: 6.62 inches Expected Price: Rs 33,990
OnePlus Nord N10
5th May 2021 RAM: 6 GB Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 Rear Camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Front Camera: 16 MP Battery: 4300 mAh Display: 6.49 inches Expected Price: Rs 28,790
Motorola Edge S
12th May 2021 RAM: 6 GB Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Rear Camera: 64 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP Front Camera: 16 MP + 8 MP Battery: 5000 mAh Display: 6.7 inches Expected Price: Rs 22,590
Xiaomi Redmi K40
20th May 2021 RAM: 6 GB Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Rear Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Front Camera: 20 MP Battery: 4520 mAh Display: 6.67 inches Expected Price: Rs 22,490
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 5G
21st May 2021 RAM: 6 GB Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 800 MT6873V Rear Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Front Camera: 13 MP Battery: 5000 mAh Display: 6.53 inches Expected Price: Rs 14,590
Xiaomi Mi 11
24th May 2021 RAM: 8 GB Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Rear Camera: 108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP Front Camera: 20 MP Battery: 4600 mAh Display: 6.81 inches Expected Price: Rs 65,790
Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro
24th May 2021 RAM: 8 GB Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Rear Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP Front Camera: 20 MP Battery: 5000 mAh Display: 6.81 inches Expected Price: Rs 55,390
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G
26th May 2021 RAM: 6 GB Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Rear Camera: 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Front Camera: 16 MP Battery: 4820 mAh Display: 6.67 inches Expected Price: Rs 17,990