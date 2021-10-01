Upcoming Smartphones in October 2021 Under 30K
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
October 3, 2021
** RAM: 6 GB
** Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
** Rear Camera: 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP
** Front Camera: 32 MP
** Battery: 5000 mAh
** Display: 6.7 inches
** Expected Price: Rs 29,999
iQOO Z5 5G
October 3, 2021
** RAM: 8 GB
** Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
** Rear Camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
** Front Camera: 16 MP
** Battery: 5000 mAh
** Display: 6.67 inches
** Expected Price: Rs 23,990
OnePlus Nord N10
October 5, 2021
** RAM: 6 GB
** Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
** Rear Camera: 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
** Front Camera: 16 MP
** Battery: 4300 mAh
** Display: 6.49 inches
** Expected Price: Rs 28,790
OnePlus Nord N200
October 18, 2021
** RAM: 4 GB
** Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
** Rear Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
** Front Camera: 16 MP
** Battery: 5000 mAh
** Display: 6.49 inches
** Expected Price: Rs 17,690
Motorola Edge S
October 20, 2021
** RAM: 6 GB
** Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
** Rear Camera: 64 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP
** Front Camera: 16 MP + 8 MP
** Battery: 5000 mAh
** Display: 6.7 inches
** Expected Price: Rs 22,590
Realme Q3i
October 21, 2021
** RAM: 4 GB
** Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833
** Rear Camera: 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
** Front Camera: 16 MP
** Battery: 5000 mAh
** Display: 6.5 inches
** Expected Price: Rs 11,590
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G
October 23, 2021
** RAM: 4 GB
** Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833
** Rear Camera: 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
** Front Camera: 8 MP
** Battery: 5000 mAh
** Display: 6.5 inches
** Expected Price: Rs 14,590
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G
October 25, 2021
** RAM: 6 GB
** Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
** Rear Camera: 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
** Front Camera: 16 MP
** Battery: 4800 mAh
** Display: 6.67 inches
** Expected Price: Rs 17,990
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G
October 27, 2021
** RAM: 6 GB
** Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 1100 MT6891Z
** Rear Camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
** Front Camera: 16 MP
** Battery: 5000 mAh
** Display: 6.6 inches
** Expected Price: Rs 17,090