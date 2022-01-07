WhatsApp 10 Upcoming Features in 2022
Display of Profile Photo in Notifications
WhatsApp will display profile photos in iOS system notifications when users receive new messages from chats and groups.
Hide Last Seen from Select Contacts
WhatsApp will allow users to hide the last seen from select contacts, and the last seen of the other contacts will be visible to them.
Edit Recipients while Sharing Media
WhatsApp to allow users to select new recipients before sharing their media.
Reactions to WhatsApp Messages
WhatsApp has enabled users to react to WhatsApp messages with emojis similar to Facebook and Instagram.
WhatsApp Community
Admins can club up to 10 chat groups under one community, and messages can be sent to all the groups in the community.
WhatsApp Logout
Users can log out of WhatsApp accounts from their devices, just like Facebook and Instagram.
New Time Limit for Deleting Sent Messages
Now, there is a time limit of 68 minutes and 16 seconds to delete a sent message, but with the new feature, users will be able to delete sent messages from any time in the past.
Watch Instagram Reels on Whatsapp
Soon, WhatsApp users will be able to watch Instagram reels directly from WhatsApp.
Archive to be 'Read Later.'
WhatsApp has an Archive feature that will be replaced with 'Read Later.'
Health Insurance via WhatsApp
WhatsApp will initially sell SBI General sachet-health insurance cover and HDFC Pension schemes through its platform.