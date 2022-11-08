WhatsApp Latest Privacy Features
WhatsApp continuously works on features to improve your chats and privacy.
Chat Polls
WhatsApp had started testing the chat polling feature long before finally rolling out the feature.
WhatsApp will allow you to create a question in the polls in the chat and will allow you to add up to 12 possible answers on a separate screen within the application.
Group Chats with 1024 Contacts
WhatsApp is allowing you to add up to 1,024 to a group. Currently, you can only add up to 200 people to a group.
WhatsApp Communities
WhatsApp Communities aims to unite people with the same interests under one umbrella with a structure that works for them.
Hide Online Status
The latest version of WhatsApp allows you to hide your online status as per your choice on iOS and Android platforms.
Share Large Files
Now larger files upto 2 GB can now be shared on WhatsApp.
These new features will surely help in organizing WhatsApp groups.