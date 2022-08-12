WhatsApp Privacy Features
WhatsApp continuously works on features to improve your chats and privacy. Here are some WhatsApp privacy features.
Exit the WhatsApp group quietly
Earlier every member used to get to know when you exited a group, but now only group admins will be notified when you exit the group.
View Once messages allow senders to delete it after the recipient has seen the message.
Disappearing Messages
This is an inbuilt optional feature of the instant app to make old messages disappear independently after a specific time.
Hide Online Status
With the latest update, WhatsApp will offer you to hide online status from your saved and unsaved contacts.
Hide Profile Photos
WhatsApp allows you to decide who can view your profile photo - Everyone, My contacts, Nobody or My contacts except...
Hide Status Updates
You can decide who can see your status updates with My contacts, My contacts except... and Only share with.