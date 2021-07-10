WhatsApp Puts New Privacy Policy on Hold
WhatsApp new privacy policy was announced in January and raised several concerns that user data would be shared with Facebook.
"We voluntarily agreed to put it (the new policy) on hold... we will not compel people to accept," Harish Salve, senior advocate appearing for WhatsApp, told the High Court today.
WhatsApp said, “No one will have their accounts deleted or lose functionality of WhatsApp on May 15th because of this update.”
The new policy went into effect on May 15. Initially, WhatsApp said it would limit functionality who don’t accept the policy.
WhatsApp clarified that users data was not shared with Facebook and the new policy would only affect messages sent to WhatsApp Business accounts.
WhatsApp also shared that calls and chats between individuals are end to end encrypted and can’t even be heard, read or shared with others or the company itself.
WhatsApp also told that the majority of its users have accepted their new privacy policy.
When WhatsApp new privacy policy raised concerns it also pointed that other apps collect more data than they do.
Not sure whether the legal cases in India had any influence on WhatsApp's decision or it voluntarily agreed because of user pushback worldwide.