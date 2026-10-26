WhatsApp Scam Safety: 7 Simple Steps

· WhatsApp scams can target anyone through messages or calls.
· Be cautious when unknown contacts ask for money or personal details.
· Watch for urgent demands, threats or unusual requests.
· Never trust messages simply because they appear to come from a familiar person.
· Take a moment to check who is contacting you.
· Never share passwords, PINs, financial details or other sensitive information.
· Stop replying if a conversation feels unusual or unsafe.
· End calls when you cannot verify the caller’s identity.
· Block users who send suspicious messages or make unusual demands.
· This prevents them from contacting you through WhatsApp.
· Report suspicious accounts to WhatsApp to flag potentially harmful activity.
· Reporting can also help protect other users from similar scams.
· Review privacy settings to control who can contact you or view your information.
· Turn on two-step verification for an additional layer of account security.