WhatsApp Scam Safety: 7 Simple Steps

· WhatsApp scams can target anyone through messages or calls.

· Be cautious when unknown contacts ask for money or personal details.

Spot Warning Signs

· Watch for urgent demands, threats or unusual requests.

· Never trust messages simply because they appear to come from a familiar person.

Pause Before Responding

· Take a moment to check who is contacting you.

· Never share passwords, PINs, financial details or other sensitive information.

End Suspicious Chats

· Stop replying if a conversation feels unusual or unsafe.

· End calls when you cannot verify the caller’s identity.

Block Suspicious Accounts

· Block users who send suspicious messages or make unusual demands.

· This prevents them from contacting you through WhatsApp.

Report Scams

· Report suspicious accounts to WhatsApp to flag potentially harmful activity.

· Reporting can also help protect other users from similar scams.

Strengthen Your Account

· Review privacy settings to control who can contact you or view your information.

· Turn on two-step verification for an additional layer of account security.