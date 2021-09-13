WhatsApp Voice Transcription Feature
The new feature is currently getting tested on the iOS version of the instant messaging app. Later, it may reach both Android and iPhone users.
WhatsApp voice transcription feature will turn your voice inputs into text.
Currently, WhatsApp doesn't provide transcription of voice messages.
We have third-party apps on both iOS and Android that say they can transcribe the messages you receive.
WABetaInfo posted screenshots that show the development of voice message transcription, on the iOS version of the app.
The source has provided a couple of screenshots to suggest how the transcription feature would work.
WhatsApp parent Facebook would not be involved in the transcription process.
We don’t know when exactly the transcription feature will be available to users.