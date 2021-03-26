Work from Home Best Gadgets
Wireless Headphones
This helps you stretch and walk around a bit without disconnecting from the call or carrying your laptop around.
- Sony WH-CH510
- BOAT Rockerz 550
- Fastrack Reflex Tunes
Multiport Adapter
Connect and charge all your gadgets in one place with a Multiport Adapter.
- Zebronics 7
- ÅSKSTORM
- EKSA 7
Smart Speaker
It's a convenient companion to get the job done to set reminders and alarms for a long workday.
- Amazon Echo 4th Gen
- Google Nest Audio
- JBL Link Portable
Laptop Cooling Pad
This will stop your laptop from heating up, especially now when you have multiple video calls, and you are also multi-tasking.
- FKCPK16 1 Fan Cooling Pad
- Swiss Military Laptop Cooling Flexi Stand
- FKCPK17 2 Fan Cooling Pad
Wireless WiFi Router
This tool is important if your router is not near your desk or too many people using your WiFi.
- Asus RT-AX88U
- Netgear Nighthawk X10 AD7200
- D-Link DIR- 2680
Webcam
Webcam remains an important part of our lives, whether it's for calling family, streaming games, or for professional use, visual communication.
- Logitech C310
- Logitech C920
- Microsoft LifeCam HD-3000