World Deaf Day 2021 - Gadgets to Help with Hearing
On World Deaf Day, we have listed out the best gadgets for the hearing impaired people that will make their life easier.
Amplified Telephones
Amplified telephones not only increase the volume but also adjusts the tone. They contain flashing ring indicators and extra loud ringer send alerts to the user for an incoming call.
Aria Bracelet
It is an alert system that a hearing-impaired person wears on their wrist. It transfers several alert sounds to the wearer with the help of tactile sensation on the skin with an identifying light.
Bone Conduction Headphones
These headphones provide similar sound quality to other headphones and also reduce the background noises. It helps the user to hear sounds through the vibration of the face bone.
Smart Gloves
The gloves can turn sign language that uses hand and wrist movement into text and translates it into speech.
Caption Call Amplified Phone
It uses voice recognition technology that offers written text in the form of a caption on the large screen of the phone. It also displays the messages quickly when the caller speaks.
TV Amplifiers
TV amplifiers increase the sound generated from your television. They send the signs to hearing aids minimising the background loud noise.
Clarity Amplified Cordless Phone
This gadget has all the advantages of a portable phone, including caller ID, with the sound quality of a corded phone. Flashing lights alerts about incoming calls.
Captionfish App
This app by Zero Gravity Captions is a search engine for captioned movies, perfect for film buffs. Find the locations and schedules of theatres that offer closed-captioned films, or stream captioned movie trailers.