World Photography Day 2022: Smartphones with Best Camera
Photography is the only thing which can pause time and lock your memories; on this World Photography Day, check out the best camera phones we have listed for you.
The list includes the best camera phones like Google Pixel 6a, Oppo Reno 8 Pro, Realme GT Pro 8, Apple iPhone 13 and Galaxy S22 Ultra. These smartphones will help you capture images and videos like a professional.
Google Pixel 6a – Rs 42, 999
• RAM - 6 GB • Processor - Google Tensor • Rear Camera - 12.2 MP + 12 MP • Front Camera - 8 MP • Battery - 4410 mAh • Display - 6.1 inches
Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G – Rs 44, 950
• RAM - 12 GB • Processor - MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max MT6895Z • Rear Camera - 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP • Front Camera - 32 MP • Battery - 4500 mAh • Display - 6.7 inches
Realme GT 2 Pro – Rs 47, 990
• RAM - 8 GB • Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 • Rear Camera - 50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP • Front Camera - 32 MP • Battery - 5000 mAh • Display - 6.7 inches
Apple iPhone 13 – Rs 73, 999
• RAM - 4 GB • Processor - Apple A15 Bionic • Rear Camera - 12 MP + 12 MP • Front Camera - 12 MP • Battery - 3227 mAh • Display - 6.1 inches
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra – Rs 92, 220
• RAM - 12 GB • Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 • Rear Camera - 108 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP • Front Camera - 40 MP • Battery - 5000 mAh • Display - 6.8 inches