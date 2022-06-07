WWDC 2022: Apple made 16 announcements that include iOS 16, MacBook Air and more
The WWDC started on Monday, June 6, 10:30 PM, several announcements were made related to Apple's new software products including iOS 16, MacBook Air, watchOS, and more.
Apple iOS 16
Apple announced iOS 16, and the update brings a revamped and customizable lock screen interface. Now you can add custom wallpapers, change date and time’s font and colour; activity rings, calendar events, add new widgets for weather, and more.
Apple announces Next Gen M2 Chip
Apple says the new M2 chip delivers an 18 percent performance upgrade when compared to the M1.
MacBook Air to get new M2 Chip
The new MacBook Air changes in the M1 chip for an upgraded M2. It brings a larger 13.6-inch display, thinner bezel, and a tiny charger with two USB-C ports, with prices starting at $1,199 for an M2-equipped model.
WatchOS 9
Apple announced today the latest version of its smartwatch platform, watchOS 9. That includes heart rate zones and multisport support.
iPadOS 16
iPadOS 16 brings a new collaboration feature that lets you work with others within office apps, such as Pages, and is also getting a handy new whiteboard tool called Freeform.
macOS 13 Ventura
With macOS 13 Ventura, we expect an improved multitasking tool called Stage Manager. There are new updates coming to Spotlight and Apple’s Mail app as well.
Use iPhone as a Mac webcam
Continuity Camera is a new feature for macOS. Apple plans to allow macOS users to use their iPhone's camera as a webcam.
Edit and Undo send Messages
With iOS 16, you’ll be able to edit any messages you send in the Messages app, and undo any messages you sent by mistake.
Apple brings “buy now, pay later” feature
Apple is bringing in the “buy now, pay later” trend that allows you make a purchase and pay it in installments. The new Pay Later feature is coming to Apple Pay with iOS 16.
Safety Check for cruelty survivors
Apple’s Safety Check feature is designed to safeguard individuals in abusive relationships. It lets abuse survivors to view and manage who has access to their apps, passwords, and more.
WatchOS with new Health tracking features
The Health app adds Medications, and allows users to conveniently build and manage a medications list, create schedules and reminders, and track their medications.
Fitness App for all iPhone users
The Fitness app is open to all iPhone users to track and meet fitness goals, even if they don’t have an Apple Watch.
Apple Passkeys substitutes Passwords
This new feature essentially replaces the password, letting you sign in to various websites with just your iPhone or Mac.
Siri Update
Siri offers the ability to run shortcuts as soon as an app is downloaded without needing upfront setup.
New Home App
Apple has revamped its Home app, allowing more efficiency while you manage the devices around your smart home.
Updated CarPlay with Apple’s Widgets
Apple announced a major update to CarPlay that permits deeper integration with your vehicle. It can replace your car’s instrument cluster with Apple’s own, displaying speed, trip info, fuel and battery levels, and more.