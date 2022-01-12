Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge – The Fastest Charging Smartphone in India
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge and Xiaomi 11i goes on sale today. The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge is the fastest-charging smartphone sold in India.
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge is the latest flagship offering by the brand with Android v11 and Custom MIUI. There is also support for 5G networks with 8 5G bands.
Storage
The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge has up to 128GB of onboard storage, and expandable memory of up tp 1 TB.
Camera
Both the Xiaomi 11i variant are offered a 108MP main camera as well as an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera.
Battery
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge is powered by a 4500mAh non-removable battery, belonging to the Li-Polymer family and is compatible with the 120W Fast Charging system.
Display
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge comes with a 6.67 inches AMOLED display featuring a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a pixel density of 395ppi.
Performance
The Dimensity 920 chip makes its debut in India with the Xiaomi 11i series. The phone seems to offer the same performance levels as the Snapdragon 778G chipset.
Colours
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge which is available in Purple Mist, Camo Green, Pacific Pearl, Stealth Black colour.
Price Details
* Rs 26,999 - 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage
* Rs 28,999 - 8GB RAM and 128GB storage