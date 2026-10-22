Yezdi Roadster : Celebrate with Legends
The wider handlebar should make the bike easier to handle
The new rear fender looks quite good.
Doesn’t get a USB charging port as standard, only offered as an accessory
The Yezdi Roadster offered a very different flavour of retro in the densely packed 350cc space.
The design is subtle, which makes it understated in a crowd. But when you look at the details -- the bike grows on you.
Things like the front fender mount, alloy wheel design, headlamp with the embedded logo and the seat with its upholstery - all have good attention to detail.
Overall, the stance of this bike is low and long which gives it a cruiser vibe along with the hint of a roadster.
You get five colour options - Sharkskin Blue, Smoke Grey,,,Shadow Black, Red Wolf and the newly launched matte green shade called Green Mamba (priced at Rs 2,05,969).
Yezdi is also offering almost 50 accessories with this bike, so that you can fully personalize it.