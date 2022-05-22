Telangana C.M KCR Meets Delhi C.M; Takes A Subtle Jab At Central Government
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao visits Delhi Government School Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, accompanied by his M.Ps and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
C.M Rao also interacted with the school students about their ideas, innovations and future aspirations.
The Telangana Rashtra Samiti leader was welcomed by AAP senior leader Manish Sisodia. They took a tour of the school and discussed Delhi's education model.
C.M Rao, who embarked on his first visit, as a part of a week-long nationwide tour, spoke with Arvind Kejriwal about the education and health infrastructure of Delhi built by the state government.
Chandrasekhar Rao has said that he will send in teachers and other officials from Telangana to Delhi to get an orientation about the Delhi education system.