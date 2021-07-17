The New Volkswagen Taigun –Most Awaited SUVW of 2021
This German, dynamic SUVW is built, to complement every hustle
It looks bold and uncompromising, just like you
Seating capacity
The above compact vehicle would be available in a 5 seater layout
Powertrains
Taigun would be equipped with two turbocharged petrol engines, 1.0 litre and 1.5 litre units
Features
Taigun is Expected to receive digital driver’s display, wireless charging, a sunroof, ventilated front seat and 10 inch touchscreen infotainment system.
Fuel efficiency
It has also got active cylinder technology, which shuts off 2 cylinders depending upon driving inputs to increase fuel efficiency.
Safety
Includes 6 airbags, electronic stability control and ISOFIX child seat anchorages
Competitors
It would compete with Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Suzuki S-cross, Renault Duster, Kia Seltos & Nissan Kicks
Launch
The Volkswagen Taigun , is expected to launch by August, this year.
The Taigun Price range could be between Rs. 9 lakh to Rs.17.5 lakh (Ex-showroom)