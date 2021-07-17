The New Volkswagen Taigun –Most Awaited SUVW of 2021

This German, dynamic SUVW is built, to complement every hustle
It looks bold and uncompromising, just like you

Seating capacity

The above compact vehicle would be available in a 5 seater layout

Powertrains

Taigun would be equipped with two turbocharged petrol engines, 1.0 litre and 1.5 litre units

Features

Taigun is Expected to receive digital driver’s display, wireless charging, a sunroof, ventilated front seat and 10 inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Fuel efficiency

It has also got active cylinder technology, which shuts off 2 cylinders depending upon driving inputs to increase fuel efficiency.

Safety

Includes 6 airbags, electronic stability control and ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Competitors

It would compete with Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Suzuki S-cross, Renault Duster, Kia Seltos & Nissan Kicks

Launch

The Volkswagen Taigun , is expected to launch by August, this year.
The Taigun Price range could be between Rs. 9 lakh to Rs.17.5 lakh (Ex-showroom)