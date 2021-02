Jhund

Director: Nagraj Manjule

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan and Akash Thosar

Release Date: 18th June, 2021

Plot: This movie is based on the life story of ijay Barse, the founder of slum soccer. Amitabh Bachchan will step into the shoes of Vijay and will show off the capability and hard work of Vijay in moulding the un-educated slum boys to form a football team.