Here’s a look at some of the top cities in India for real estate investment in 2024, along with key factors that make them attractive:
Hyderabad
Rapid infrastructure development and a booming tech industry make Hyderabad a prime location for real estate investment.
Bangalore
Bangalore's status as a major IT hub continues to drive high demand for both residential and commercial properties.
Mumbai
As India's financial capital, Mumbai consistently offers high demand and investment opportunities in real estate.
Delhi-NCR
The diverse real estate market and strong government initiatives in Delhi-NCR provide a range of investment options.
Pune
Pune attracts investors with its competitive property prices and status as an educational and IT hub.
Chennai
Chennai’s strong manufacturing base and affordable housing make it a favorable choice for real estate investors.
Ahmedabad
Ahmedabad's smart city initiatives and industrial growth create attractive investment opportunities in real estate.
Kolkata
Kolkata's rich culture and ongoing infrastructure development boost its appeal for commercial and residential investments.
Jaipur
Jaipur's status as a major tourist destination enhances the demand for hospitality and retail properties.
Coimbatore
Coimbatore’s industrial growth and pleasant living conditions position it as an emerging market for real estate investment.