Top 10 Herbs to Speed Up Weight Loss
Certain herbs can boost metabolism, reduce appetite, and support weight loss. Explore these herbs that may enhance your weight loss efforts.
Fenugreek
Fenugreek, derived from Trigonella foenum-graecum, can aid weight loss by increasing fullness, reducing hunger, and lowering fat and calorie intake.
Cayenne pepper
Cayenne pepper, rich in capsaicin, may aid weight loss by boosting metabolism, increasing calorie burn, enhancing fullness, and lowering hunger hormone levels.
Ginger
Ginger can aid weight loss by reducing body fat, boosting metabolism, and curbing appetite.
Oregano
Oregano’s carvacrol may aid weight loss by reducing body fat and impacting fat synthesis, though more human studies are needed.
Ginseng
Ginseng may aid weight loss by reducing body weight, altering gut microbiota, and affecting fat formation and absorption.
Turmeric
Turmeric’s curcumin may enhance fat loss, reduce belly fat, and increase weight loss, though studies use higher doses than typical turmeric.
Black pepper
Black pepper’s piperine may aid weight loss by reducing body weight and inhibiting fat cell formation, though more human studies are needed.
Cinnamon
Cinnamon may aid weight loss by stabilizing blood sugar levels and reducing appetite, though more research is needed to confirm its effects.
Cumin
Cumin may accelerate weight loss and fat burning, with studies showing greater results compared to a placebo.
Cardamom
Cardamom may aid weight loss by reducing belly and total body fat, though human research is limited.