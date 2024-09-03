Top 10 Monsoon Destinations in India
Experience India's monsoon magic in vibrant destinations like Goa, Munnar, and Darjeeling, where lush landscapes, stunning natural beauty, and unique rainy season adventures await.
Goa
Visit Goa during the monsoon for lush greenery, Dudhsagar Falls, spice plantations, and serene Mandovi River boat rides.
Munnar
Experience Munnar’s misty tea gardens, Eravikulam National Park, and Anamudi Peak during the monsoon, with access via Cochin International Airport.
Coorg
Discover Coorg’s coffee plantations, waterfalls, and trekking trails during the monsoon, reachable via Mangalore Airport.
Shillong
Visit Shillong during the monsoon to enjoy its lush landscapes, Elephant Falls, Shillong Peak, and Umiam Lake, accessible via Guwahati Airport.
Mahabaleshwar
Visit Mahabaleshwar for its pleasant weather, waterfalls, Pratapgad Fort, Venna Lake, and Lingmala Waterfall, accessible via Pune Airport.
Darjeeling
Explore Darjeeling’s Himalayan views, cool weather, and sights like Tiger Hill and the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, reachable via Bagdogra Airport.
Alleppey
Experience Alleppey's monsoon backwaters and houseboats, with access via Cochin International Airport.
Lansdowne
Visit Lansdowne for its Himalayan views, lush greenery, and attractions like Tip N Top Viewpoint, accessible via Dehradun Airport.
Lavasa
Explore Lavasa’s picturesque landscapes and attractions like Temghar Dam during the monsoon, accessible via Pune Airport.
Athirappilly
See Athirappilly’s spectacular waterfalls during the monsoon, reachable via Cochin International Airport.