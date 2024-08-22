Top 10 Most Followed Indian Actors on Instagram in 2024
Here's a look at the top Indian actors who have captivated millions with their presence online.
Priyanka Chopra
With a massive 91.8 million followers, Priyanka Chopra tops the list of most-followed Indian actresses on Instagram.
Shraddha Kapoor
Currently holding the third spot overall and the second spot among actresses, Shraddha Kapoor has 91.4 million followers.
Alia Bhatt
The third most followed actress, Alia Bhatt, has a strong following of 85.1 million.
Katrina Kaif
Ranking fourth among actresses, Katrina Kaif boasts 80.4 million followers.
Deepika Padukone
With 79.8 million followers, Deepika Padukone is in the fifth position.
Urvashi Rautela
Known for her item song in ‘Waltair Veerayya,’ Urvashi Rautela has 73 million followers.
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez has a significant following of 70.5 million.
Salman Khan
The "muscle hero" of Bollywood, Salman Khan, has 69.3 million followers.
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma is followed by 68.5 million users.
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar rounds out the list with 67.8 million followers.