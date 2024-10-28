A vibrant city in India, offers a mix of history, culture, and modern attractions. Here are some top things to do in Hyderabad
Visit the Charminar
This iconic monument is a symbol of Hyderabad. Explore the surrounding markets for local handicrafts and delicious street food
Explore Golconda Fort
A historic fort known for its acoustics and impressive architecture. The light and sound show in the evening is a must-see
Stroll around Hussain Sagar Lake
Enjoy boating on the lake and take in the view of the Buddha statue situated in the middle
Discover Ramoji Film City
One of the largest film cities in the world, it offers guided tours, film sets, and entertainment activities
Experience the Salar Jung Museum
Home to a vast collection of art and artifacts, this museum showcases pieces from various cultures
Explore the Qutb Shahi Tombs
A group of tombs dedicated to the rulers of the Qutb Shahi dynasty, known for their stunning architecture and gardens
Visit the Chowmohalla Palace
This royal palace complex reflects the grandeur of the Nizams and features beautiful courtyards and gardens
Enjoy the cuisine
Don’t miss trying Hyderabad's famous biryani, haleem, and various kebabs. Visit local eateries or upscale restaurants
Relax at Lumbini Park
A serene park located by Hussain Sagar Lake, perfect for leisurely walks and enjoying the sunset
Shop at Laad Bazaar
Famous for its bangles, this bustling market offers a variety of traditional jewelry and crafts
Visit Nehru Zoological Park
One of the largest zoos in India, it houses a wide variety of animals in a natural setting
Experience Shilparamam
An arts and crafts village showcasing traditional Indian crafts, cultural performances, and local food