Dussehra, celebrating the victory of good over evil, is a vibrant festival celebrated across India. Join the festivities and immerse yourself in the rich cultural heritage of these top ten destinations!
Delhi
Experience the grand Ramlila performances and vibrant effigy burnings that illuminate the capital city.
Varanasi
Immerse yourself in traditional rituals and enchanting river processions along the sacred Ganges.
Kolkata
Witness the artistic idols of Goddess Durga and vibrant processions that mark the city's most celebrated festival.
Mysore
Join the majestic royal procession featuring elephants and cultural performances that showcase Mysore’s regal heritage.
Jaipur
Enjoy colorful traditional processions and cultural events set against the backdrop of the Pink City’s stunning forts.
Hyderabad
Celebrate with a blend of traditional rituals and contemporary cultural programs that highlight the city's rich heritage.
Ahmedabad
Dance the night away at energetic Garba events while indulging in traditional Gujarati delicacies during the festive season.
Bhopal
Explore Bhopal’s cultural programs and traditional processions that offer a glimpse into the city’s vibrant heritage.
Lucknow
Experience the royal charm of Lucknow with its traditional processions and delectable Awadhi cuisine.
Pune
Delight in Pune's colorful processions and festive fairs that combine local crafts, food, and cultural performances.