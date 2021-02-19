Top 10 Quotes from Malala Yousafzai

Malala Yousafzai is a Pakistani education advocate. In 2014, she became the youngest person to win the Nobel Peace Prize at 17, after surviving an assassination attempt by Taliban.
When the whole world is silent, even one voice becomes powerful.
There's no place like home. And I do miss my home.
All I want is an education, and I am afraid of no one.
There should be no discrimination against languages people speak, skin colour, or religion.
I speak not for myself but for those without voice... those who have fought for their rights... their right to live in peace, their right to be treated with dignity, their right to equality of opportunity, their right to be educated.
Let us make our future now, and let us make our dreams tomorrow's reality.
If you go anywhere, even paradise, you will miss your home.
It is very important to know who you are. To make decisions. To show who you are.
Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world.
