Top 10 Richest Royals in the World
Let’s take a look at the top 10 richest royals worldwide, whose vast wealth comes from a blend of royal assets, investments, and natural resources.
Maha Vajiralongkorn
King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand has an estimated net worth of $43 billion.
Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, is worth $30 billion.
Hassanal Bolkiah
Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei has a net worth of $28 billion.
Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud
King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia is valued at $18 billion.
Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum
Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has a fortune of $14 billion.
Henri
Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg is estimated to be worth $4 billion.
Hans-Adam II
Prince Hans-Adam II of Liechtenstein holds a net worth of $4 billion.
Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani
Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar has a net worth of $2 billion.
Mohammed VI
King Mohammed VI of Morocco is valued at $2 billion.
Albert II
Prince Albert II of Monaco has an estimated net worth of $1 billion.