Top 5 Most Searched Cars in India for Compact Segment
You can find the list of 5 most searched cars for Compact segment in Google between January to November 2021.
Maruti Suzuki DZire
The Dzire is the most Searched car on Google in the year, 2021, with around 4.5 lakh average monthly searches.
Tata Altroz
This car, is the 2nd most searched car on the Google in the 2021, just marginally behind the Dzire.
Honda City
More than 3.6 lakh, monthly searches, the Honda city has shown us that it still has got strong fan following in India.
Tata Tiago
It occupies, the 4th position, this one is highly popular for scoring a 4 star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test.
The Maruti Suzuki Alto, is also known as the Alto 800, it took the 5th spot in the list with more than 3 lakh average monthly searches on Google, in the year, 2021.