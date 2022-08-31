Top 5 upcoming CNG Cars to beat the high fuel prices
Prices of petrol and diesel are skyrocketing each day
CNG vehicles are viable alternatives
Tata Altroz CNG
The test mule was recently spied, thus offering hint, launch is eminent.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG
It is expected, Maruti Suzuki would soon launch Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG very soon.
Tata Punch CNG
Tata has already launched Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG in the month of Feb 2022 and it could soon launch the CNG powered Punch too.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG
Maruti Suzuki aims to make it more efficient by introducing the CNG variant very soon.
Kims Carens CNG
The upcoming CNG version of the Kia Carens is expected to be offered with the 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine only, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.