Top Electric cars to unveil at Delhi Auto Expo 2023
The Top upcoming electric vehicles, that would launch/unveil at Delhi Auto Expo list is here
Tata Altroz EV
The Tata Altroz EV is based on the same ALFA platform which is compatible with electrification.
Citroen C3 EV
The C3 electric, the car was recently spied testing on the Indian roads.
MG Air EV
The MG Air would be unveiled in India on 5th January, 2023 would be showcased at Delhi Auto Expo.
MG 4 EV
The MG 4 EV gets a 10.25 inch color touchscreen with Apple Car Play and Android Auto and MG ismart app connectivity.
The Hyundai Kona is expected to be powered by a 39.2 kWh battery and a 136bhp motor for a 304km range or a 64kwh battery and a 204hp motor for a 483 km range.