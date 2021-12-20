Top Ten Fuel Efficient Cars in India for the Year 2021
Maruti Celerio AMT- 26.68kpl
At 26.69kpl, the VXi AMT is the most fuel-efficient model of the Celerio on sale in the market, followed closely by the ZXi and ZXi+ AMT variants at 26kpl.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire AMT- 24.12kpl
The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is 7hp more powerful than before and more efficient in both 5-speed manual (23.26kpl) and 5-speed AMT (24.12kpl) form, making it the most fuel-efficient petrol sedan on sale in India.
Toyota Glanza/Maruti Suzuki Baleno- 23.87kpl
Both premium hatchbacks are also available with an 83hp, 1.2-litre petrol engine that has an ARAI rating of 21.01kpl for the manual and 19.56kpl for the CVT version.
Maruti Swift AMT- 23.76kpl
In the peppier hatchback, the powertrain options’ mileage figures are slightly lower – 23.2kpl and 23.76kpl for the manual and AMT, respectively.
Maruti Suzuki Alto- 22.05kpl
Maruti Suzuki’s smallest model is powered by a frugal 48hp, 0.8-litre engine that has been certified by the ARAI to deliver 22.05kpl.
Renault Kwid 1.0 AMT- 22kpl
The Kwid 1.0 manual is nearly as efficient with an ARAI mileage of 21.74kpl, while the 0.8-litre unit is rated at 20.71kpl.
Datsun Redigo AMT- 22kpl
The 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre engines are rated at 20.71kpl and 21.7kpl, respectively, with the manual gearbox.
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 1.0- 21.79kpl
The smaller engine is slightly more frugal, delivering 21.79kpl to the 1.2-litre’s 20.52kpl.
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso- 21.7kpl
Interestingly, it is the higher-spec VXI and VXI+ variants (which ride on 14-inch rims) that have a marginally higher 21.7kpl rating – the lower variants are rated at 21.4kpl.
Maruti Suzuki Ignis- 20.89kpl
A highlight of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis is the peppy 83hp, 1.2-litre K12M petrol engine, which delivers an ARAI-rated efficiency of 20.89kpl in manual and AMT automatic form.