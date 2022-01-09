Tork Kratos, Made in India e-bike, launch expected this month
Tork Motors all set to launch its 1st electric bike, in the last week of this month.
Tork Motors is pune based company, the Tork T6x has been renamed Kratos.
The launch event to happen virtually.
Soon after the launch, one can book this bike online.
While the Tork T6X was priced at Rs 1.25 lakh, expect the Kratos to be priced at Rs 1.5 lakh (ex-showroom).
This bike will be essentially be a more performance-packed alternative to the Revolt RV400.
The made-in-India TorkKratos comes with a proprietary operating system called Tork Intuitive Response Operating System (TIROS) that manages critical functions.
The critical functions include
Power management, real-time power consumption, data compilation on every ride, and range forecasts.
The bike also gets 4G connectivity and fast-charging capabilities.
The alloy wheel design in the test mule is similar to the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 / NS200.