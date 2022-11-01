Toyota Innova Hycross Debut expected 25 Nov,2022
This vehicle could be silighly bigger and more premium offering when compared innova Crysta
This car will have hybrid petrol engine.
Toyota has confirmed that it would reveal the innova Hycross in India on 25th November
While the prices will be out during the Auto Expo 2023, which is scheduled for January.
The hycross is basically a new generation innova
This vehicle is completely new model from scratch.
The innova Hycross would be sold alongside the existing innova crysta, Slide 8
The new generation MPV would be priced around Rs. 20 lakh(Ex-showroom) onwards.