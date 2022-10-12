Toyota Launches First Flex Vehicle-Toyota Corolla Atlis
New Corolla Hybrid is powered by 1.8 litre flex fuel engine
This vehicle has been showcased at the residence of Minister for Road Transport and highways.
Styling is in line with other new Toyotas such as the Camry Hybrid.
The silim grille is flanked by sleek headlamps with dual J-shaped DRLs.
1.8 litre flex fuel engine can run on petrol or ethanol and is paired with an electric motor and on board 1.3 kWh battery pack
Toyota states that this vehicle is a project to raise awareness over the use of ethanol as an alternative to petrol.