10 Dangerous Roads in India: To Travel these Tough Trails, You Need Super Driving & Strong Nerves
People choose to travel on these dangerous roads for just for mere Adventure and sometimes due to their job.
Zoji La Pass
This is really difficult road to tread because both mud and water come together and form a slippery route, which is already narrow.
Chang La Pass
Throughout the entire year, this road is covered with snow. And due to the low oxygen level, it becomes very difficult to focus on the road.
NH22
The NH22 is the most dangerous highway in the entire nation. It has got multiple blind turns, one of the major reason for accidents.
Rohtang Pass
Rohtang means a pile of dead bodies; this name was given because many people died, while they were trying to cross. It is slippery and has sharp turn, a deadly combination.
Nathula Pass
Snowfall in winters as well as landslide during the monsoon makes it a constant danger to the travelers. it is also slippery.
Gata Loops
This road has numerous hairpin, which makes this route, very difficult to conquer.
Sangla Road
This road is dangerous, due to its sheer error margin the driver has, in this route. A wrong move and tipping over the edge would lead to death.
Khar dung las Pass
This one is the highest motorable road, it does not mean the ride would be easy.
Sela Pass
Getting lost in its view can be very fatal on this dangerous road.
Matheran Road
This road has multiple sharp turn, leading to elevations, which make it very difficult for the drivers.