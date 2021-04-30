10 Dangerous Roads in India: To Travel these Tough Trails, You Need Super Driving & Strong Nerves

People choose to travel on these dangerous roads for just for mere Adventure and sometimes due to their job.

Zoji La Pass

This is really difficult road to tread because both mud and water come together and form a slippery route, which is already narrow.

Chang La Pass

Throughout the entire year, this road is covered with snow. And due to the low oxygen level, it becomes very difficult to focus on the road.

NH22

The NH22 is the most dangerous highway in the entire nation. It has got multiple blind turns, one of the major reason for accidents.

Rohtang Pass

Rohtang means a pile of dead bodies; this name was given because many people died, while they were trying to cross. It is slippery and has sharp turn, a deadly combination.

Nathula Pass

Snowfall in winters as well as landslide during the monsoon makes it a constant danger to the travelers. it is also slippery.

Gata Loops

This road has numerous hairpin, which makes this route, very difficult to conquer.

Sangla Road

This road is dangerous, due to its sheer error margin the driver has, in this route. A wrong move and tipping over the edge would lead to death.

Khar dung las Pass

This one is the highest motorable road, it does not mean the ride would be easy.

Sela Pass

Getting lost in its view can be very fatal on this dangerous road.

Matheran Road

This road has multiple sharp turn, leading to elevations, which make it very difficult for the drivers.